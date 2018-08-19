Digital Credits (DGCS) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Digital Credits has a total market cap of $2,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Credits has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00302105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00157081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Credits Coin Profile

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. The official website for Digital Credits is dcredits.com . Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit

Digital Credits Coin Trading

Digital Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

