Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.08% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $111,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 67.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,936 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,303 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $43,255,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $3,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE:DKS opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.