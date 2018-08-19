Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 133,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 749,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 408,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 115,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

