Deutsche Bank Raises Eaton (ETN) Price Target to $95.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.72.

NYSE:ETN opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,683,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,732,000 after acquiring an additional 233,155 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Eaton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 98,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

