Deutsche Bank Lowers SpartanNash (SPTN) Price Target to $20.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPTN. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

SPTN opened at $19.89 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $847.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $178,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $134,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

