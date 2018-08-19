Deutsche Bank Downgrades Heineken (HEINY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Heineken stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

