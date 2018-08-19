Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.06 ($81.88).

FRA:SY1 opened at €77.66 ($88.25) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

