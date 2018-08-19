Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €121.50 ($138.07) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

HEN3 stock opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

