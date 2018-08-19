Dermira (DERM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DERM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of DERM opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Dermira has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 761.87%. equities research analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 125.5% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 3,427,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 7.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 83,064 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the second quarter worth about $9,491,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 94.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

