Dennis J. Lacey Acquires 60,000 Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) Stock

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) CEO Dennis J. Lacey purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RGSE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,236,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,606. Real Goods Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.26). Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a negative net margin of 125.52%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. research analysts expect that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Goods Solar in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.