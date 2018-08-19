Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,294,000 after buying an additional 3,306,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 116.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,809,000 after buying an additional 1,905,873 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,664,000 after buying an additional 823,042 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $42,224,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,779,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $97,377.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,402.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $7,061,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

