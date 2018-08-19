Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.50% of Delphi Technologies worth $181,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

