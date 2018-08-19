Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 3,636 Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bemis by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 682,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 343,702 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bemis by 2,408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bemis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bemis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bemis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

NYSE:BMS opened at $49.79 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Bemis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bemis’s payout ratio is presently 51.88%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

