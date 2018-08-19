Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.02 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

