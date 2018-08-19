Dean Foods (DF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5058238184094 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Dean Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE DF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.