DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.42

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 35485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCT. Citigroup increased their target price on DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. equities analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 2,814.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

