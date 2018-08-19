DCP Midstream (DCP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.
DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.
DCP Midstream stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 2.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 592,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.
