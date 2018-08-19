DCP Midstream (DCP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 2.35.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 592,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

