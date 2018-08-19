DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0187

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $413,137.00 and $53.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00302660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00155609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

