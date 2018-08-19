Dare Bioscience (DARE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,089,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 722,713 shares.The stock last traded at $1.08 and had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DARE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). equities research analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 471,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Dare Bioscience accounts for 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

