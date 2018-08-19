Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $6,544,841.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,451,981.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 792 shares in the company, valued at $87,959.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 183,560 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 116,648 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 773,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,689. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

