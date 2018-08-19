Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWDP. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 253,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.