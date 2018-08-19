Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6607560972187 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 20,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,406. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

