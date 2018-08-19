CyberVein (CVT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107,353.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z and HitBTC. CyberVein has a market cap of $38.92 million and approximately $107,353.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,552,798 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

