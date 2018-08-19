CyberCoin Trading 89.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One CyberCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CyberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded up 89.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004704 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00254895 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00061526 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space

