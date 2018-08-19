Cyanotech (CYAN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cyanotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.3331722854112 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013. The company has a market cap of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cyanotech has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.78.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyanotech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

