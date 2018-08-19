CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,372 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CubeSmart by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 77,901 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE CUBE opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

