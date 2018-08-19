CT Mason Sells 40,238 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

CT Mason lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,238 shares during the period. CT Mason’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after buying an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after buying an additional 1,010,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $52,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,271,334 shares of company stock worth $2,576,976,314. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $173.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

