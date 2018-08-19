CryptoEscudo (CESC) Trading 50.1% Lower This Week

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CryptoEscudo has a market cap of $159,655.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoEscudo Profile

CryptoEscudo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEscudo’s official website is cryptoescudo.pt

Buying and Selling CryptoEscudo

