Cryo Cell International Inc Sells 5,000,000 Shares of CBA Florida Inc (CBAI) Stock

CBA Florida Inc (OTCMKTS:CBAI) major shareholder Cryo Cell International Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 3,513,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,458. CBA Florida Inc has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

CBA Florida, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc in May 2018.

