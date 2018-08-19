Cryo Cell International Inc Sells 5,000,000 Shares of CBA Florida Inc (CBAI) Stock

CBA Florida Inc (OTCMKTS:CBAI) major shareholder Cryo Cell International Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBAI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 3,513,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,458. CBA Florida Inc has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
CBA Florida Company Profile
