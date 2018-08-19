Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.37% of Crocs worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

