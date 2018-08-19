Critical Comparison: Ardmore Shipping (ASC) & SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP)

Ardmore Shipping (NASDAQ: SHIP) and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $195.93 million 1.11 -$12.49 million ($0.37) -17.57 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.48 -$3.23 million N/A N/A

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardmore Shipping.

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.86%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -11.15% -5.70% -2.55% SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -7.33% -14.90% -2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

