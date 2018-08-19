Credits Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, COSS and LBank. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00081544 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,971,146 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank, COSS, Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

