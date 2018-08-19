Creditbit (CRB) Price Tops $0.0366 on Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Creditbit has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Creditbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $610,869.00 and approximately $4,772.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.02468369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003817 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,692,662 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

