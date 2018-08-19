Covia’s (CVIA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Covia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CVIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Covia stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Covia’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. American Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at $54,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at $39,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at $34,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at $24,263,000.

