Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.22 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coty from $19.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.