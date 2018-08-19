Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $225.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

