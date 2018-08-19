Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News articles about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Office Properties Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1766212010612 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $30.57 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $103,636.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

