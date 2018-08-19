Cormark Lowers Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Price Target to C$44.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.25.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Shares of GC opened at C$43.89 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of C$28.89 and a 52-week high of C$55.85.

In other news, insider Chindavon Phouikhoune-Phinith sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.25, for a total transaction of C$418,733.25. Also, insider Bruce Barbour sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,466 shares of company stock valued at $527,641.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.