Corium International Inc (CORI) Receives $12.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

CORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Parminder Singh sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $28,228.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Staple sold 76,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $672,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,003.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,965 shares of company stock worth $1,060,275 in the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corium International during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Corium International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Corium International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corium International by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Corium International during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corium International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 241,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,950. Corium International has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

