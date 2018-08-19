Cooper Companies (COO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Companies currently rides on strong performance by its core CooperVision unit. Growth in the segment can be attributed to significant year-over-year increase in single-use sphere lens revenues. Geographically as well, the company has registered gains. The acquisition of PARAGARD has driven CooperSurgical revenues. Management is optimistic about the recently-completed acquisition of LifeGlobal which is expected to enhance Cooper Companies’ fertility business. Further, continued improvement in gross and operating margin is promising. On the flip side, Cooper’s long-term debt has increased significantly, which raises concern. Foreign exchange volatility continues to persist. Moreover, a series of acquisitions pose significant integration risks. Stiff competition in the niche space also adds to the woes. The stock looks overvalued at the moment. The company underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.45.

NYSE COO opened at $257.63 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,073.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $16,419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

