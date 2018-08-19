Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Zumiez as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 352,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zumiez by 932.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 278,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,789 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 274,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,628 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $29.15 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $714.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,144,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

