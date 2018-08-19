Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $910,000 in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Crocs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Crocs by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research set a $14.00 target price on Crocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of CROX opened at $18.67 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.