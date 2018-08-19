Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 633,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 317,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.02 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.18.

In other news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

