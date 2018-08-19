Contrasting Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) and Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: BXS) and Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorpsouth Bank has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bancorpsouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancorpsouth Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Bancorpsouth Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bancorpsouth Bank 0 6 1 0 2.14

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Bancorpsouth Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorpsouth Bank is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bancorpsouth Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $276.39 million 4.30 $100.49 million $1.25 23.68 Bancorpsouth Bank $781.02 million 4.00 $153.03 million $1.67 20.69

Bancorpsouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Bancorpsouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Bancorpsouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 35.16% 13.41% 1.90% Bancorpsouth Bank 21.59% 9.90% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of April 25, 2018, the company operated through 279 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

