Contrasting GTT Communications (GTT) and Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS: TKAGY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GTT Communications and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 1 7 0 2.67 Telekom Austria 0 2 0 0 2.00

GTT Communications presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Given GTT Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $827.90 million 2.57 -$71.50 million $0.24 162.29 Telekom Austria $4.95 billion 1.14 $389.34 million $1.36 12.51

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTT Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -21.82% -45.46% -5.45% Telekom Austria 4.67% 10.04% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GTT Communications does not pay a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Telekom Austria on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It also offers video transport services for the transmission of live events, sport, entertainment, and news to broadcasters and cable programming providers; and network access services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

