Contrasting Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: HOS) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hornbeck Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 3.92 $124.00 million $1.51 26.54 Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.79 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.61

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 0 1 0 2.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.00%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 8.25% 3.29% 1.42% Hornbeck Offshore Services 5.27% -7.13% -3.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.