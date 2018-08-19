Contrasting Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) & Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.40%. Given Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management LLC Class A $2.61 billion 2.60 $629.10 million $3.57 9.45 Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 9.39 $17.34 million $1.64 28.68

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 19.59% 48.19% 16.83% Hamilton Lane 8.14% 63.94% 27.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A beats Hamilton Lane on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Company Profile

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate. The Private Equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Credit segment primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Real estate segment invests in legacy commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial first mortgage loans, mezzanine investments, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan and Joshua J. Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

