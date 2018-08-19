Continental Resources (CLR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $86.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

