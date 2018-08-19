Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

