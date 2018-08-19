Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 89.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.17. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.